New World Disorder 8: Smackdown

    Freeride has spent the last year travelling to such exotic locations as Israel, Argentina, Europe,Utah and of course BC to capture the most progressive and scenic riding in the world. Staring the big dogs of freeriding McCaul, Lacondeguy, Basagoitia, Berrecloth, Goss, Boyko, Bourdon and along with the rest of the world's best racers, freeriders and dirt jumpers have thrown down their best moves to

    Cast

    		Cameron McCaul
    		Darren BerreclothDarren Berrecloth
    		Cedric GraciaCedric Gracia
    		Andreu LacondeguyAndrew Lacondeguy
    		Wayne GossWayne Goss
    		Paul BasagoitiaPaul Basagoitia

