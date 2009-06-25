New York is a contemporary story of friendship set against the larger than life backdrop of a city often described as the centre of the world. Omar has gone abroad for the first time in his life and soon enough he begins to see and love America through the eyes of his American friends - Sam and Maya. It is the story of these three friends discovering a new world together.
|Katrina Kaif
|Maya
|Neil Nitin Mukesh
|Omar
|Irrfan Khan
|Roshan
|Nawazuddin Siddiqui
|Zilgai
|John Abraham
|Sameer
