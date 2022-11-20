New York is Now

Not Available

Artist, musician and art magazine publisher Noah Becker gives us an art world insider's view of New York based contemporary art in 2011. Important New York based curators, critics and auction houses lend their views on New York's relevance as an international art scene in relation to globalized culture. Other topics include art value and how contemporary art is presented to the public through pop culture and the media. Featuring interviews with art world figures including Lee Ranaldo, Richard Phillips, Michael Halsband, Spencer Tunick, Bibbe Hansen, Bill Powers and Richard Butler. Musical performances by Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth with additional music by Moka Only and Noah Becker.