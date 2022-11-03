1929

New York Nights

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 27th, 1929

Studio

Joseph M. Schenck Production

Show girl Jill Deverne is married to song writer Fred Deverne, and everyone is involved in the Broadway night life and endless parties. Jill is being pursued by a gangster, and she leaves her husband after he spends the night with a floozie. Jill ends up as the gangster's moll, but she soon gets tired of the lifestyle.

Cast

Gilbert RolandFred Deverne
John WrayJoe Prividi
Lilyan TashmanPeggy
Mary DoranRuthie Day
Roscoe KarnsJohnny Dolan
Jean HarlowParty Guest (uncredited)

