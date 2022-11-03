New York Nights

Show girl Jill Deverne is married to song writer Fred Deverne, and everyone is involved in the Broadway night life and endless parties. Jill is being pursued by a gangster, and she leaves her husband after he spends the night with a floozie. Jill ends up as the gangster's moll, but she soon gets tired of the lifestyle.
|Gilbert Roland
|Fred Deverne
|John Wray
|Joe Prividi
|Lilyan Tashman
|Peggy
|Mary Doran
|Ruthie Day
|Roscoe Karns
|Johnny Dolan
|Jean Harlow
|Party Guest (uncredited)
