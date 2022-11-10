New York Stories

Three stories happening in New York. The first, by Scorsese, is about a painter who creates his works helped by high volume music and an attractive assistant; second, by Coppola, is about a rich and bold 12 years old who helps her separated parents to reconciliate; third, by Allen, is a witty piece of comedy about the impossibility of getting rid of the son's role.
|Marvin Chatinover
|Psychiatrist
|Mae Questel
|Mother
|Mia Farrow
|Lisa
|Molly Regan
|Sheldon's Secretary
|Ira Wheeler
|Mr. Bates
|Jessie Keosian
|Aunt Ceil
View Full Cast >