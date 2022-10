Not Available

Newtonin Moondram Vidhi (Newton's Third Law) is a Tamil language film released in 2009 directed by debutant Thai Muthuselvan who earlier directed television series "Kaathu Karuppu" for Vijay TV. It stars S. J. Suryaah, Rajiv Krishna, Sayali Bhagat and Tharika in the lead roles. It was released on 1 May. As expected, the film made good business at the box office. This film is rated NC16 in Singapore, In India, it was received "A" certificate.