Next Door Paradise

The movie takes us on a journey through the periphery, which, despite being right on our doorstep, is entirely unfamiliar territory for most of us. Think of the late afternoon drive to IKEA. A trip through a characterless landscape that appears to express nothing whatsoever. It is as if we had parked the car on the hard shoulder, climbed over the barrier and fought our way through the brambles to the white areas on our mental map. The alleged no-man's land between dual carriageways and wastelands is inhabited by people who have claimed this territory for themselves, in order to create their own dominion-archipelagos in an almost incomprehensible void on the borders of the city, liberated spaces full of passion and extraordinary plans.