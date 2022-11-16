Ni reprise, ni échangée

Not Available

Juliette, a mother of wealthy family and a little snobbish, has gradually developed a kind of generalized contempt against his fellows. One day a bunch of little naive thugs manages to remove it. Because it is often obnoxious with his entourage, his family decided not to pay anything for her release. Shocked, Ellie began to join her captors in order to concoct a revenge more expensive. The unsympathetic billionaire turns against her will in a sort of Robin embittered and vengeful wood. Soon, his family is forced to pay more attention to his kidnapping: worrying samples are taken by Juliette, free-spending ...