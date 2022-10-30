Not Available

Niagara: Miracles, Myths and Magic is one of the most spectacular large-format (IMAX) adventures of all. From the comfort of your seat, you'll thrill to the larger-than-life vista of raging waters as you take a heart-pounding ride over the Falls and experience other death-defying stunts performed there. Meet the daredevils who challenged the fury of the Falls: The Great Blondin, who completed a death-defying tightrope walk over the river in 1860; and Annie Taylor, a 63 year-old teacher who was the first person to go over in a barrel and live to tell the story. Created by Academy Award winner Kieth Merrill, the film takes you back to before the first Europeans discovered the Falls and gives you a glimpse of their 12,000 year history. No trip to the Falls is complete until you've seen Niagara: Miracles, Myths and Magic.