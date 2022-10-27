Nice and Easy

Sebastian has one ambition in life: to do nothing. His horizon is his couch. His life he does not want to live but contemplate. But today, if you do nothing - You are nothing. So driven by his two roommates, that chain internships and odd jobs, decided to Anna and not quite decided Bruno, Sebastien will have to - A little.
|Baptiste Lecaplain
|Sébastien Morin
|Charlotte Le Bon
|Anna
|Félix Moati
|Bruno
|Denis Podalydès
|Richard
|Isabelle Candelier
|La mère de Sébastien
|Jean-Yves Berteloot
|Le père de Sébastien
