1987

Nice Girls Don't Explode

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 1987

Studio

Not Available

April has a problem. Whenever she gets anything like passionate with a guy all sorts of things seem to spontaneously combust. The only men she meets more then once are firefighters. Actually, it's Mom's way of trying to keep her little girl to herself, but new boyfriend Andy is having none of such nonsense. So the heat's on. Unfortunately it's Fluffy the cat who keeps getting caught in the middle.

Cast

Michelle MeyrinkApril Flowers
William O'LearyAndy
Wallace ShawnEllen
Barbara HarrisMom

