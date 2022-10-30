1989

Nick Knight

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 19th, 1989

Studio

Not Available

Detective Nick Knight is investigating a series of murders in which the bodies are found drained of blood - but the most recent one doesn't fit the pattern. Instead it involves the cure that Nick has been searching for for decades, so that he himself can face the light of day. Later remade as the first two episodes of Forever Knight.

Cast

John KapelosDet. Don Schanke
Robert HarperDr. Jack Brittington
Richard FancyCapt. Brunetti
Laura JohnsonDr. Alyce Hunter
Craig Richard NelsonFenner
Fran RyanJeannie

