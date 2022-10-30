Detective Nick Knight is investigating a series of murders in which the bodies are found drained of blood - but the most recent one doesn't fit the pattern. Instead it involves the cure that Nick has been searching for for decades, so that he himself can face the light of day. Later remade as the first two episodes of Forever Knight.
|John Kapelos
|Det. Don Schanke
|Robert Harper
|Dr. Jack Brittington
|Richard Fancy
|Capt. Brunetti
|Laura Johnson
|Dr. Alyce Hunter
|Craig Richard Nelson
|Fenner
|Fran Ryan
|Jeannie
View Full Cast >