Nickelodeon 90's: Forever Faves

Step back in time with this collection of classic adventures featuring some of Nickelodeon’s most beloved ’90s series! Fill your diapee with fan-favourite Rugrats episodes, like “Reptar On Ice”. Grab a hall pass and hang out with the gang from Hey Arnold! in iconic episodes, like “Downtown as Fruits”. Let Ren and Stimpy teach you to be happy in “Space Madness” and enjoy the ride with Rocko in “Carnival Knowledge”. Plus, get your scare on with Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and stick together with CatDog!