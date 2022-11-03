Nietos (Identidad y memoria)

Not Available

Documentary about children stolen during Argentina's dictatorship that collects testimonies from kidnapped between 1976 and 1983. During these years, thousands of people were kidnapped and murdered with impunity. In many cases, the state appropriated the newborns of pregnant women at the time of his abduction. The disappearance of 500 children is one of the darkest legacies of this period. However, the tireless work of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo became possible that a hundred of these children were returned to their families.