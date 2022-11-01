Night Alarm

A reporter itching to get off the boring gardening "beat" gets a chance to investigate a series of arson fires that have been plaguing the city. He believes the fires are tied into a web of political corruption involving a wealthy businessman, the mayor and the police chief. Complicatins ensue when the girl assigned to help him turns out to be the businessman's daughter.
|Bruce Cabot
|Hal Ashby
|H.B. Warner
|Henry B. Smith
|Sam Hardy
|Editor Stephen Caldwell
|Betty Blythe
|Mrs. Elizabeth Van Dusen
|Tom Hanlon
|Vincent Van Dusen
|Harry Holman
|Mayor Wilson
