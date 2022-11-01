Not Available

Night Alarm

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Crime

Majestic Pictures

A reporter itching to get off the boring gardening "beat" gets a chance to investigate a series of arson fires that have been plaguing the city. He believes the fires are tied into a web of political corruption involving a wealthy businessman, the mayor and the police chief. Complicatins ensue when the girl assigned to help him turns out to be the businessman's daughter.

Cast

Bruce CabotHal Ashby
H.B. WarnerHenry B. Smith
Sam HardyEditor Stephen Caldwell
Betty BlytheMrs. Elizabeth Van Dusen
Tom HanlonVincent Van Dusen
Harry HolmanMayor Wilson

