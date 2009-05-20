2009

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Release Date

May 20th, 2009

Studio

21 Laps Entertainment

Hapless museum night watchman Larry Daley must help his living, breathing exhibit friends out of a pickle now that they've been transferred to the archives at the Smithsonian Institution. Larry's (mis)adventures this time include close encounters with Amelia Earhart, Abe Lincoln and Ivan the Terrible.

Cast

Amy AdamsAmelia Earhart
Owen WilsonJedediah Smith
Hank AzariaKahmunrah / The Thinker / Abe Lincoln
Robin WilliamsTheodore Roosevelt
Christopher GuestIvan the Terrible
Steve CooganOctavius

