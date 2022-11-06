Not Available

A hateful and massively enjoyable shot-on-video darkwave horror blast from the leather-clad armpits of the Bay Area. This gore-scarred, creature-fueled whodunnit culminates in one of the most rewarding slasher reveals in camcorder history, but the journey is every bit as powerful. Especially when the singer of coal-hearted gothpunk combo The Nuns stares directly into the camera and croons: “You SLIT your WRISTS. You fuckin’ BITCH.” A staggering celebration of drugs, fear and new wave rage, Night Feeder was completed at the tail end of San Francisco’s robust post-punk era and was only ever released on PAL-format VHS in Poland. Featuring effects that rival Hollywood’s best gore-monsterwork, it’s a nasal, vicious battle cry and one of the best homemade horror films you’ll ever see, hands down.