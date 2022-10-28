Not Available

Night-Flowers

  • Drama

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Two Vietnam vets, Tom and Nordi, live sad lives in a crumbling New Jersey town. Sharing a one room apartment, they talk about their inability to hold down real work, struggle to get noticed at the VA and fail to connect with women. This changes for Tom when he meets Marcella and they begin a relationship. However, he can't escape his past with Nordi and the co- dependent, toxic relationship soon takes a gruesome turn.

Henderson ForsytheJohn Flynn
J.C. QuinnEddie Quinn
David MarguliesPsychiatrist
Sonia ManzanoGalicia
Ilene KristenKrishna Woman
C.A.R. SmithRabbi

