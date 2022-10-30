Not Available

After Cape No. 7 and Monga, Taiwan saw another locally produced blockbuster in Night Market Hero, which grossed over NTD120 million at the box office during Chinese New Year 2011. Starring Blue Lan (L-O-V-E), Alice Ke (Miao Miao), and Zhu Ge Liang in his highly anticipated cinematic comeback, the hit comedy fully embraces the indigenous grassroots culture of Taiwan epitomized by the various ordinary folks in a fictional night market. Directed by Ye Tian Lun, the inspirational crowd-pleaser follows a group of food vendors who have made their living in the bustling 888 Night Market for over a decade. Their livelihood is threatened when some real estate developer acquires the land where the night market is situated. Hua (Blue Lan) leads his fellow vendors in a hot-blooded David-vs-Goliath struggle to defend their home against corrupt politicians and greedy corporations.