'night, Mother

It happened in 1983. It was a rare and remarkable theatrical experience. Controversial. Provocative. And shocking. Now, two Academy Award-winning actresses make the Pulitzer Prize-winning play the motion picture event of the year. What would you do if someone you loved sat down with you one night and calmly told you that they were going to end their life before morning?
|Anne Bancroft
|Thelma Cates
|Ed Berke
|Dawson Cates
|Carol Robbins
|Loretta Cates
|Jennifer Roosendahl
|Melodie Cates
|Michael Kenworthy
|Kenny Cates
|Sari Walker
|Agnes Fletcher
