1986

'night, Mother

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 11th, 1986

Studio

Aaron Spelling Productions

It happened in 1983. It was a rare and remarkable theatrical experience. Controversial. Provocative. And shocking. Now, two Academy Award-winning actresses make the Pulitzer Prize-winning play the motion picture event of the year. What would you do if someone you loved sat down with you one night and calmly told you that they were going to end their life before morning?

Cast

Anne BancroftThelma Cates
Ed BerkeDawson Cates
Carol RobbinsLoretta Cates
Jennifer RoosendahlMelodie Cates
Michael KenworthyKenny Cates
Sari WalkerAgnes Fletcher

