Night of Body's Model

Takahashi moves into a new apartment after a divorce and as she tries to settle in, finds that she is having strange and violent dreams and weird things keep happening in her apartment. Her neighbour likes to listen to her through the wall, and becomes increasingly sensitive to her thoughts and feelings. A scientist father and son also live in the building; the son has an obsession with prosthetic body parts.
|Yoshiki Arizono
|Tomomi Kuribayashi
|Kôichi Imaizumi
|Ryota Yoshimitsu
|Hiromi Kuronuma
View Full Cast >