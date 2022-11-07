Night of the Assassins

Horror mystery about the residents of a Louisiana castle who are being murdered by a masked killer. When the family arrives for the reading of Marion's will, his wife is strapped to the face of a cliff and drowned by the tide. More murders follow, and as Inspector Bore investigates, he discovers some dark secrets in the family's past.
|Evelyne Scott
|Lady Marta Tobias
|William Berger
|Baron Simon Tobias
|Maribel Hidalgo
|Lady Cecilia Marian
|Lina Romay
|Rita Derian
|Vicente Roca
|Inspector Bore
|Yelena Samarina
|Deborah Potts
