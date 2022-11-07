Not Available

Night of the Assassins

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Horror mystery about the residents of a Louisiana castle who are being murdered by a masked killer. When the family arrives for the reading of Marion's will, his wife is strapped to the face of a cliff and drowned by the tide. More murders follow, and as Inspector Bore investigates, he discovers some dark secrets in the family's past.

Cast

Evelyne ScottLady Marta Tobias
William BergerBaron Simon Tobias
Maribel HidalgoLady Cecilia Marian
Lina RomayRita Derian
Vicente RocaInspector Bore
Yelena SamarinaDeborah Potts

View Full Cast >

Images