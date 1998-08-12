1998

Night of the Clown

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 1998

Studio

Not Available

What happens when a millionaire sells his company? MURDER! Todd is a savvy businessman with a golden touch. His company is worth so much money that others are willing to kill for it . . . even his brothers. Each of Todd's brothers envy him, but could one of them be the reason there are bodies piling up, or is it a mysterious clown roaming the area? Either way, Lisa and Todd are in for a surprise as the brothers start disappearing. Night of the Clown has been considered to be one of the strangest, wackiest, wildest slasher films ever made, with some of the most original and weirdest kill scenes depicted in a movie.

Cast

