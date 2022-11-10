1984

Night of the Comet

  • Comedy
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 15th, 1984

Studio

Atlantic Releasing Corporation

Two girls from the Valley wake up to find that a passing comet has eradicated their world and left behind a mysterious red-dust and a pack of cannibal mutants. With the help of a friendly truck driver, the girls save the earth from a villainous "think tank," karate chop their way through flesh-eating zombies, and, of course, find time to go to the mall.

Cast

Robert BeltranHector
Kelli MaroneySamantha
Sharon FarrellDoris
Mary WoronovAudrey
Geoffrey LewisCarter
Peter FoxWilson

Images