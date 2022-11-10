Night of the Comet

Two girls from the Valley wake up to find that a passing comet has eradicated their world and left behind a mysterious red-dust and a pack of cannibal mutants. With the help of a friendly truck driver, the girls save the earth from a villainous "think tank," karate chop their way through flesh-eating zombies, and, of course, find time to go to the mall.
|Robert Beltran
|Hector
|Kelli Maroney
|Samantha
|Sharon Farrell
|Doris
|Mary Woronov
|Audrey
|Geoffrey Lewis
|Carter
|Peter Fox
|Wilson
