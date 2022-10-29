Night of the Devils is an Italian vampire thriller with a remarkably good pedigree. The script is based on The Wurdalak, a short story by A.K. Tolstoy. The central character is the patriarch of a wealthy family who fears that he will show up one day in vampire form. Should this happen, he warns his family not to let him back in his house, no matter how much he begs.
|Agostina Belli
|Sdenka
|Cinzia De Carolis
|Irina
|Teresa Gimpera
|Elena
|Bill Vanders
|Gorca Ciuvelak
|Umberto Raho
|Dr. Tosi
|Maria Monti
|The Witch
View Full Cast >