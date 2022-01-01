1990

Night of the Fox

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 26th, 1990

Studio

GMT Productions

An American officer on a Landing Craft carrying plans for the Allied invasion of Europe in Normandy takes part on landing maneuvers, his craft was attacked and sunk by German EBoats. and he finds himself on German occupied Jersey Islands. The Allies hatch a plot to rescue him by sending a British SOE agent impersonating an SD officer.

Cast

Michael YorkField Marshal Erwin Rommel / Caporal Berger
John MillsBrig. Dougal Munro
Deborah RaffinSara Drayton
David BirneyHugh Kelso
George PeppardCol. Harry Martineau / Max Vogel

