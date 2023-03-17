Not Available

Night of the Killer Bears

  • Thriller
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Neramitnung Film

After not seeing each other for a long time, 5 teenage friends living in the city of Bangkok go on a vacation together, staying at a quiet resort isolated from the city. Things take a dark turn, when it’s revealed each of them have hidden secrets and unbeknownst to the group, there is someone observing them.

Cast

Khemanit JamikornSom
Setthapong PhiangphorNote
Sananthachat ThanapatpisalAim
Fiat Pattadon JanngeonWin
Panisara RikulsurakanNan
Teerapong LiaorakwongThe Owner

