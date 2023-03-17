Night of the Killer Bears

After not seeing each other for a long time, 5 teenage friends living in the city of Bangkok go on a vacation together, staying at a quiet resort isolated from the city. Things take a dark turn, when it’s revealed each of them have hidden secrets and unbeknownst to the group, there is someone observing them.
|Khemanit Jamikorn
|Som
|Setthapong Phiangphor
|Note
|Sananthachat Thanapatpisal
|Aim
|Fiat Pattadon Janngeon
|Win
|Panisara Rikulsurakan
|Nan
|Teerapong Liaorakwong
|The Owner
