Night of the Templar

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sampson Enterprises

The stage is set for retribution as an eclectic group is lured to a secluded European Castle under the guise of a promised "fantasy weekend." And as they read from an obscure storybook, a nefarious tale of avarice is reenacted for their entertainment. However, they are unaware that they have been gathered for their own personal and befitting executions.

Cast

David CarradineShopkeeper
Udo KierFather Paul
Norman ReedusHenry Flesh
Billy DragoShauna the Chef
Max PerlichBenoit the Butler
Nick JamesonLord Renault

Images