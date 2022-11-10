Night of the Templar

The stage is set for retribution as an eclectic group is lured to a secluded European Castle under the guise of a promised "fantasy weekend." And as they read from an obscure storybook, a nefarious tale of avarice is reenacted for their entertainment. However, they are unaware that they have been gathered for their own personal and befitting executions.
|David Carradine
|Shopkeeper
|Udo Kier
|Father Paul
|Norman Reedus
|Henry Flesh
|Billy Drago
|Shauna the Chef
|Max Perlich
|Benoit the Butler
|Nick Jameson
|Lord Renault
