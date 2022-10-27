Not Available

Night on the Galactic Railroad

  • Animation
  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nippon Herald Films

Giovanni currently lives a dreary life of near non-stop work. At school, his peers ridicule him incessantly, and his employer at work is distant and cold. As his isolation from society becomes unbearable, he suddenly finds himself on a train heading far away from his miserable home. Accompanied by Campanella, an acquaintance from school, Giovanni embarks on a journey that will define the rest of his life.

Cast

Chika SakamotoCampanella
Junko HoriZanelli
Ayumi Ishijo
Kaori NakaharaKaoru
Yoshie ShimamuraGivoanni no haha
Reiko NiimuraOld Woman

View Full Cast >

Images