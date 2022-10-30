Three disillusioned young people commit a bank robbery. They make a clean get-away, but the seemingly easy job develops into a deadly nightmare and a nerve-racking escape as they leave blood trail behind them. “Night Rush” is an action-packed psychological thriller featuring three young people whose utopian dreams escalate in a spiral of violence.
|Lena Dörrie
|Lisa
|Stipe Erceg
|Chris
|Urs Bihler
|Roger
|Samuel Weiss
|Herr Bodmer
|Martin Ostermeier
|Concierge
|Nils Althaus
|Roger
View Full Cast >