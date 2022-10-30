Not Available

Night Rush

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Three disillusioned young people commit a bank robbery. They make a clean get-away, but the seemingly easy job develops into a deadly nightmare and a nerve-racking escape as they leave blood trail behind them. “Night Rush” is an action-packed psychological thriller featuring three young people whose utopian dreams escalate in a spiral of violence.

Cast

Lena DörrieLisa
Stipe ErcegChris
Urs BihlerRoger
Samuel WeissHerr Bodmer
Martin OstermeierConcierge
Nils AlthausRoger

View Full Cast >

Images