Night Train to Terror

God and Satan are on a train discussing the fate of three individuals. The stories of the people in question are told in a trio of very strange vignettes. One involves an insane anylum with some very interesting treatment plans. Another involves a 'death club'. The final story shows us the adventures of a server of Satan.
|Cameron Mitchell
|The Lieutenant
|Richard Moll
|Otto / James Hansen
|Tony Giorgio
|Satan
|Marc Lawrence
|Mr. Weiss / Dieter
|Ferdy Mayne
|God
|Eva Hesse
|Harry's Wife
