1985

Night Train to Terror

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 30th, 1985

Studio

Visto International Inc.

God and Satan are on a train discussing the fate of three individuals. The stories of the people in question are told in a trio of very strange vignettes. One involves an insane anylum with some very interesting treatment plans. Another involves a 'death club'. The final story shows us the adventures of a server of Satan.

Cast

Cameron MitchellThe Lieutenant
Richard MollOtto / James Hansen
Tony GiorgioSatan
Marc LawrenceMr. Weiss / Dieter
Ferdy MayneGod
Eva HesseHarry's Wife

