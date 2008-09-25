Nights in Rodanthe

Two unhappy people's lives become entwined when they have a life changing romance. Adrienne is a woman who's trying to decide whether to stay in her unhappy marriage or not. Her life changes when Paul, a doctor who is traveling to reconcile with his estranged son, checks into an inn in a North Carolina beach town where she is staying.
|Diane Lane
|Adrienne Willis
|Richard Gere
|Dr. Paul Flanner
|Christopher Meloni
|Jack Willis
|Viola Davis
|Jean
|Becky Ann Baker
|Dot
|Ato Essandoh
|Jean's Lover
View Full Cast >