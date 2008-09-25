2008

Nights in Rodanthe

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

September 25th, 2008

Studio

Village Roadshow Pictures

Two unhappy people's lives become entwined when they have a life changing romance. Adrienne is a woman who's trying to decide whether to stay in her unhappy marriage or not. Her life changes when Paul, a doctor who is traveling to reconcile with his estranged son, checks into an inn in a North Carolina beach town where she is staying.

Cast

Diane LaneAdrienne Willis
Richard GereDr. Paul Flanner
Christopher MeloniJack Willis
Viola DavisJean
Becky Ann BakerDot
Ato EssandohJean's Lover

