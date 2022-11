Not Available

Show from Montreux 2012. Auditorium Stravinski, Montreux, Switzerland (2012-07-12). Track listing: 1) Taikatalvi 2) Storytime 3) Wish I Had an Angel 4) Amaranth 5) Scaretale 6) Slow, Love, Slow 7) I Want My Tears Back (with Troy Donockley) 8) Come Cover Me (with Troy Donockley) 9) Last of the Wilds (with Troy Donockley) 10) Planet Hell 11) Nemo 12) Over the Hills and Far Away (Gary Moore cover with Troy Donockley) 13) Song of Myself 14) Last Ride of the Day