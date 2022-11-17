Nina Simone - Live at Montreux 1976

Not Available

Nina Simone was one of the great female vocalists of the 20th Century. She was equally at home singing jazz, blues, soul, gospel or pure pop. Hugely prolific throughout the fifties, sixties and seventies, she recorded only rarely in her later career, but remained a major live performer until well into the nineties when, becoming increasingly frail, she retired to France where she died in 2003 at the age of 70. Nina Simone made four appearances at the Montreux Festival between 1968 and 1990. This DVD features the whole performance from 1976 as the main feature and is supplemented by bonus features of two tracks from her concert in 1987 and four from her final show in 1990. This is the definitive Nina Simone Live At Montreux DVD.