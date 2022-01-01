Not Available

Ninaithale Inikkum (Tamil: நினைத்தாலே இனிக்கும், Niṉaittālē Iṉikkum ?) is a 2009 Tamil mystery-drama film directed by Kumaravelan. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sakthi Vasu, Priyamani, Karthik Kumar and Anuja Iyer in the lead roles while K. Bhagyaraj and Manobala play supporting roles. The score was composed by Vijay Antony.[3] Ninaithale Inikkum was released on September 4, 2009 and was an average grosser. The film was produced by Gemini Film Circuit and distributed by Sun Pictures. The plot is a remake of the 2006 Malayalam film Classmates while the title was taken from a 1979 Tamil film.