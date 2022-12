Not Available

December 03, 2018 - San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium Setlist Mr. Self Destruct Last Letting You Sin Piggy Me, I'm Not Burn Dear World, Closer Help Me I Am In Hell Happiness In Slavery I Can't Give Everything Away (Farewell Mix) Subterraneans The Background World The Great Destroyer Burning Bright (Field on Fire) Wish Head Like a Hole Home Dead Souls Hurt