Nine Inch Nails: Closure

Not Available

Closure is the 12th official Nine Inch Nails release. It consists of music videos interspersed with snippets from educational films, as well as exclusive footage shot by Peter Christopherson including antics by Nine Inch Nails and their tour guests: Marilyn Manson, Jim Rose Circus and David Bowie. Originally scheduled to be released on DVD in 2004, the disc appeared on internet torrent sites in 2006, including behind-the-scenes footage of the "Closer" video with commentary by Mark Romanek. Fans speculate that Reznor may have been the source of this leak.