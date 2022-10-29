Nine Inch Nails: Lollapalooza 2014

Not Available

Nine Inch Nails (abbreviated and stylized as NIИ) is an American industrial rock band, founded in 1988 by Trent Reznor in Cleveland, Ohio. As its main producer, singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist, Reznor is the only official member of the group and remains solely responsible for its direction. Nine Inch Nails' music straddles a wide range of genres. After recording a new album, Reznor usually assembles a live band to perform with him. The touring band features a revolving lineup that often rearranges songs to fit a live setting. Setlist: Wish; Letting You; Me, I'm Not; Survivalism; March of the Pigs; Piggy; Find My Way; Sanctified; (w/Sunspots riff); Disappointed; All Time Low; (w/Closer tease); Burn; The Great Destroyer; The Big Come Down; Gave Up; Hand Covers Bruise; (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross cover); Beside You in Time; The Hand That Feeds; Head Like a Hole; Hurt