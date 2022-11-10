Not Available

Nine Miles Down

  • Horror
  • Thriller

In the Sahara desert, a sandstorm batters a deserted drilling station. A security patrolman, battles through the high winds to investigate why all contact with the station has been lost. Originally built for gas exploration, and then abandoned, the site had recently been taken over by a multi-national research team intent on drilling deeper into the earth’s crust than ever before.

Cast

Kate NautaJennie Christianson
Adrian PaulThomas 'Jack' Jackman
Amanda DougeKat
Arcadiy GolubovichAlex

