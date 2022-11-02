Not Available

Ninja vs. Shaolin Guard

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Worldwide Film Productions Co.

A troop of monks from the Shaolin Temple embark on a mission to get the Golden Sutra to Tibet after the Shaolin Abbot is killed by their traitorous teacher. They are joined on their quest by a beautiful, female warrior – with aims to avenge her father's death. They traverse forests and mountains on their mission, all the while fighting off deadly ninja assassins, vicious gangsters and even the undead.

Cast

Kim Fan
Mike Wong Lung
Eagle Han YingHung Gin
Lee Hoi-Hing
Lee Aau-Suk
Yip Yung

