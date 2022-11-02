Ninja vs. Shaolin Guard

A troop of monks from the Shaolin Temple embark on a mission to get the Golden Sutra to Tibet after the Shaolin Abbot is killed by their traitorous teacher. They are joined on their quest by a beautiful, female warrior – with aims to avenge her father's death. They traverse forests and mountains on their mission, all the while fighting off deadly ninja assassins, vicious gangsters and even the undead.
|Kim Fan
|Mike Wong Lung
|Eagle Han Ying
|Hung Gin
|Lee Hoi-Hing
|Lee Aau-Suk
|Yip Yung
View Full Cast >