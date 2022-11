Not Available

Nippulanti Manishi is a 1986 Indian Telugu film, directed by N. B. Chakravarthi and produced by Midde Rama Rao. The film stars Balakrishna, Radha, Sarath Babu, Nutan Prasad, Rajeev, Raj Varma, Rajyalakshmi, Y. Vijaya, Sundari, Srilakshmi and Varalakshmi in lead roles. The music of the film was composed by Chakravarthi.