Not Available

Young Danny has left his home town in the middle of nowhere (="Nirgendwo") behind and moved to Berlin to study business. The twentysomething enjoys big city life and independence. When his father dies unexpectedly, however, Danny has to return to the Bavarian hinterlands for better or worse. He reunites with friends from his youth, Kirsten, Rob and Fresi, and the eternal couple of Tom and Mischa. Moreover, Danny's feelings for his first love Susu are rekindled. Everything seems like it used to be. It soon turns out, however, that Danny's friends are all still searching and have not found their places in life yet.