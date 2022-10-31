Not Available

Nise - Coração da Loucura

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

TV Zero

After being released from prison, Dr. Nise da Silveira is back at work in a psychiatric hospital on the outskirts of Rio de Janeirom where she refuses to employ the new and violent electroshock in the treatment of schizophrenics. Ridiculed by doctors, she is forced to take on the abandoned Sector for Occupational Therapy, where she would start a revolution through paintings, animals and love.

Cast

Júlio AdriãoCarlos Pertuis
Claudio JaborandyEmygdio de Barros
Fabrício BoliveiraFernando Diniz
Roberta RodriguesIvone
Flávio BauraquiOctávio Inácio
Charles FricksMário Pedrosa

