Max leads a good life with Alice and their son Théo; that is until Alice is threatened with death while waiting for a heart transplant. Max promises Théo that he will save Alice, but to keep his word he must find a heart, and fast. Since time is running out and he must find a solution, Max decides to reconnect with his troubled past. His decision will change his life in ways he could never imagine
|Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge
|Max
|Lucie Laurier
|Morgane
|Martin Matte
|Avocat
|Raymond Bouchard
|Meg
|Antoine Desrochers
|Theo
|Réal Bossé
|Coordonnateur d'organes
View Full Cast >