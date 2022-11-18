Nitro Circus 7

Not Available

Join Travis Pastrana and the Nitro Circus Thrillbillies gang as they invade and take over a motocross race in Costa Rica, compete in their own brand of Winter and Summer Olympics, and big wheel base jump ridiculous cliffs at Lake Powell! Travis also planes his motocross bike off of a floating ramp in the middle of a lake! Other adventures include Rally Car action with Ken Block, and an Evil Knievel tribute with guest, Johnny Knoxville. Plus, all the Nitro Circus non-sense you've come to expect. Double wide = double-fun!