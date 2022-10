Not Available

NJPW's biggest tournament of the year G1 Climax starts today. With 22 participants in this year's tournament, G1 Climax 24 marks the largest tournament in its history. As with its round robin rules, the 22 wrestler are divided into 2 blocks of 11 where each wrestler will face their opponent in addition to a bye. Each match is worth 2 points for a win, 1 point for a tie, and 0 points for a loss.