NJPW G1 Climax 27: Day 10

Not Available

The G1 (Grade One) Climax is a professional wrestling tournament held each August by the New Japan Pro-Wrestling promotion. Though it has sometimes been held as a single-elimination tournament, it is usually (and currently) held as a round-robin, with winners from two blocks wrestling in the final to decide that year's winner. In its current format, the tournament lasts four weeks. The winner of each block is determined by a points system; two points for a victory, one point for a draw, and zero points for a loss.