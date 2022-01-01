NJPW G1 Special in USA 2017 - Night 1

Not Available

G1 Special in USA Night 1 was a professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling that aired live on AXS TV and NJPWWorld. The show took place on July 1, 2017 in Long Beach, California at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center. NJPW began an 8 man tournament for the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion featuring Jay Lethal, "Hangman" Adam Page, Zack Sabre Jr., Juice Robinson, Tomohiro Ishii, Tetsuya Naito, Kenny Omega, and Michael Elgin. The main event was Kazuchika Okada vs Cody for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. The event's name refers to the annual G1 Climax tournament as these shows also served as a prelude to the 2017 G1 Climax.