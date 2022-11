Not Available

Royal Quest is a professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The show will take place on August 31, 2019, at Copper Box Arena in London, England, United Kingdom at the Copper Box Arena. This is the first NJPW show that the promotion had produced independently in the United Kingdom. Wrestlers from Revolution Pro Wrestling (RPW) – with whom NJPW has a partnership – will also appear at the event.