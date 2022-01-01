NJPW Wrestle Kingdom IV

Not Available

Wrestle Kingdom IV in Tokyo Dome (レッスルキングダムIV in 東京ドーム, Ressuru Kingudamu IV in Tōkyō Dōmu) was a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event produced by the New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) promotion, which took place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on January 4, 2010. It was the 19th January 4 Tokyo Dome Show and the fourth held under the "Wrestle Kingdom" name. The event featured ten matches, five of which were contested for championships. Through NJPW's international working relationships, the event featured wrestlers from the American Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) and Mexican Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) promotions for the third and second year in a row, respectively. In addition, wrestlers from Japanese promotions Pro Wrestling Noah and Pro Wrestling Zero1 also took part in the show.